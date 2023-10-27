City of Columbia to host annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The City of Columbia said the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive is coming back for another year.

The drive is hosted every year to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank, said city officials.

The city said it is working together with the Richland School District One and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation to help fight hunger in the greater Columbia area.

Also, the food drive is held each year to honor the community service legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said officials.

The food drive will end on November 17, 2023.

For more information on the drive and drop-off locations, click here.