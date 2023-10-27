Midlands man stunned after hitting lottery for more than initially thought

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Lottery says a man from the Midlands nabs a winning lottery ticket that even through him for a loop. Lottery officials say the winner stopped at the City Gas & Fuel on Fish Hatchery Road when he purchased a $20 dollar Millionaire’s Club lottery ticket. When he scratched off the barcode he took what he knew was a winning ticket to the cashier to have her scan it. All that came up was a message telling him to “claim at lottery” he says he assumed it was for $1,000 dollars.

It wasn’t until he arrived at his home, that Lottery officials say he took the time to scratch off the entire ticket and realized he needed to add quite a few more zeroes. Lottery officials say the man’s winning lottery ticket was actually for a whopping $2 million dollars.

“I was shocked,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I didn’t know what to do. I started pacing around the house with the ticket.”

The lucky new millionaire told lottery officials his life won’t change much, and that includes his employment. He says he is still working the only difference he says is now he won’t be struggling isn’t going to change much for him. “I’m still working,” he said. “But, I’m not going to struggle anymore.”

The gas station was a winner too, they were able to claim a commission of $20,000 dollars for selling the winning scratch off ticket.