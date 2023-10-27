Traffic Alert: Part of area closed as firefighters deal with woods fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department is on Old Hopkins Road in Lower Richland County dealing with a fire in the nearby woods, said fire officials.

On a Twitter post, the fire department is warning people that a stretch of Old Hopkins Road is closed to traffic as third-shift crews battle the fire.

Officials say no properties are threatened at this time and no one was reported injured.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternative routes around Old Hopkins Road south of Montgomery Lane while crews continue to work on putting out the fire.

