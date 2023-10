Amount of money spent on Halloween this year might scare you

(CNN) — Halloween is big business. There are the costumes, the creepy decor and of course plenty of candy

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend more than $12 billion dollars on Halloween this year, a new record.

If you’re shopping for candy, be ready for some sticker shock.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, candy prices are up about 13% percent this year,

partially due to a shortage of cocoa.