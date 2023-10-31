3 of the best chefs around head to the Big D to rep SC

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the third year in a row, South Carolina will be represented at the World Food Championships by three of the most talented Chef’s in the State, all sponsored by Capital City Lake Murray Country.

The WFC is the world’s largest Food Sports Competition, with more than 450 teams from 40 states and 10 countries are expected to participate in this year’s tournament, which will feature 10 categories of food.

The three Chef’s that will be making the trip west for the shindig on November 9 were selected after competing in the annual Taste of Lake Murray event, which has been deemed a “Super Regional Qualifier” by the WFC.

“We’re excited to send these top 3 chefs to the World Food Championships to represent Lake Murray Country,” said Miriam Atria, President/CEO of CCLMC. “This is an amazing opportunity

for the region and for the state of South Carolina. We are thrilled to bring South Carolina’s cuisine to the world stage for a third year in a row,” says Miriam Atria, President/CEO of Capital City Lake Murray Country.

The three Chefs include Chef Chris Williams from Roy’s Grille and BBQ on St. Andrews Road, who will be competing in the Sandwich category. Chef Williams is returning after his Top 10 in the World finish last year. Also returning for another year is Chef Meagan Horton, who is representing The Blue Marlin. The Chef, who worked with the Columbia staple for over a decade, and is an expert in seafood yumminess. The third Chef making the trip, with his sights on the #1 Title is Chef Mike Ellis, who will be competing the Chef Category.

The winner of each of the ten categories will move on to the “Final Table,” and cook for the Top Slot and $100,000 in prize money.

The competition is November 9 – 12 in Dallas Texas.

