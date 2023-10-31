Pet of the Week: Indie!

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO)- Happy Howl-o-ween! Are you in need of a trick or treat buddy? Meet our Pet of the Week, Indie! Indie is ready to celebrate the holiday in a new ‘furever’ home!

There’s nothing scary about this girl, but she does already know some tricks! Indie is as sweet as can be, and loves to give you her paw to show her affection! Lexington County Animal Services’ officials estimate Indie to be about a year and a half old, and could be an American Fox Hound mixed with Great Dane. Indie was found as a stray and staff have been working hard to keep her calories up to help her gain some weight, so she still has some growing to do too.

Despite her size, Indie is so gentle! She would be a great fit for many homes, including those with other dogs, cats, and even kids! Ideally in a home that would give her lots of exercise and enrichment.

Indie has been waiting for her forever home at the shelter for almost 6 months! She is fully vetted and ready to go home with you today! Today is also the last day to take advantage of Lexington County Animal Services’ Halloween adoption special. All adoptions are just $5, and the adoption fee is waived for all pets who have been at the shelter for 30 days or more. That means Indie is free to a good home!

Visit her today at 321 Ballpark Road in Lexington!