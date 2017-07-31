Total Solar Eclipse Countdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The countdown is on for the August 21, 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, and Columbia is in the epicenter of the historical event.

On the date, the moon will completely cover the sun, leaving the entire State in complete darkness for more than 2 minutes.

Even better, the best seat in the house is in Columbia where the center line of totality is set to appear at 2:41PM.

The Columbia Visitors Bureau says they expect hundreds of thousands to descend on the Capital City for the event.

