Missing Woman’s Body Found In Shallow Grave In Sumter County

Sumter, SC (WOLO)– The body of a missing woman was found about 150-feet in the woods in Manchester National Forest Thursday afternoon. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department suspects foul play and they have scheduled an autopsy for Sunday, and expect results by Monday.

Sumter County Sheriff’s say they were able to locate the body of a Suzette Ginther hours after she was deemed missing all thanks to a hunter going through the woods.

“He thought it was suspicious that there was a hole there… he said you know, it was like of like, wow, why would someone dig a hole like this. But then as soon as he came back yesterday to actually put the camera up, he saw that the hole had been filled in, he knew right away an animal could not have done that,” Deputy Ken Bell said, with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Ginther’s body was found in a shallow grave, about 3 feet deep, in the marsh-like woods near Camp Burnt Gin. She was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work. Though her boyfriend allegedly said she left for her shift. By the time the Sheriff’s department was ready to release a missing person’s report, word came in that they had found her body.

“The investigators got on the scene said they immediately knew they saw signs of foul play, so they decided to hold up and wait until daylight this morning,” Bell said.

Deputy Bell said the murder of the mother of two was definitely premeditated. Her vehicle was found abandoned with no cell phone or keys inside, and the hole was dug before.

“Someone had to know where this place was to be able to bury her here because it’s kind of rough terrain,” Bell said.

As of Friday they believe this is an isolated incident and they suspect it was just one individual, but they do not have any leads. Deputy bell said because they were able to get to the body so quickly, they have higher chances of finding the suspect.

“Had this hunter not found her, it could’ve been months or even years before we would have located her,” Bell said.

Sheriff’s say whoever did this got lucky since a road grater has come through, erasing all evidence of tire tracks or foot prints. They urge anyone who knows Ginther or anything about her case to contact CrimeStoppers at (803) 772-2456 or Sumter County Sheriff’s office by calling (803) 436-2034.