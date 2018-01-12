Sen. Tim Scott calls President Trump’s “s—hole countries” remark disappointing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Senator Tim Scott says Senator Graham confirmed to him that the report of the President’s comments regarding “s—hole countries” was “basically accurate.”

In a statement to CNN, Senator Scott called the comment disappointing and added, “The American family was born from immigrants fleeing persecution and poverty and searching for a better future. Our strength lies in our diversity, including those who came here from Africa, the Caribbean and every other corner of the world. To deny these facts would be to ignore the brightest part of our history.”