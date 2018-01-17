SC DOT Activates Winter Weather Call Center

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the winter weather potential for South Carolina and parts of the Midlands, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has activated its winter weather web page to provide road information and other resources to help residents cope with winter storms. http://www.scdot.org/getting/winterweather.aspx

 The SCDOT has also set up a  call center until further notice. 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368)

SCDOT officials say that crews have been pre-treating area interstates of the upstate ahead of the forecast.

DOT officials remind driver to  slow down and use extra caution when they see trucks pretreating interstates.

