Congressman Clyburn Pushes for Gun Background Check Completion Act

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn has launched a petition to force a vote on the Background Check Completion Act.

On Tuesday, Clyburn announced he wanted to force the vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill would require all background checks to be completed and approved prior to the sale of a firearm.

Clyburn says the bill would strengthen the background check system in our nation and should have a vote immediately.

According to Clyburn, a discharge petition is a procedure that will force an immediate vote on the House floor upon being signed by a majority of members of the House.