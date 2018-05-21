The Salvation Army spends a week saying “Thank You”

The Salvation Army celebrates the week by saying thank you to the community that works so hard through the year

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–This week marks Salvation Army Week by saying “thank you” to the community. According to Area Commander Henry Morris, it is a week “that serves as an opportunity to celebrate our volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have enabled us to serve in the United States for 135 years.”

Morris says that there are several events planned in the Midlands over the week, including an open house, reading program ceremony, restaurant night, youth night, and more. A more comprehensive schedule is below.

Major Morris and his wife, who also serves as a Major in the Salvation Army presented ABC Columbia with a “Doing the Most Good” award, recognizing the long-term partnership that the Salvation Army and ABC Columbia have enjoyed.

For more information on the Salvation Army, click HERE.

Monday, May 21 | 5:30pm-7:30pm

Open House at the Corps

Want to learn more about what The Salvation Army does in the Midlands and how you can get involved? Stop by our open house for a chance to read client stories, tour the facility, learn about our programs and chat with staff and board members.

3024 Farrow Rd, Columbia, SC 29203

Tuesday, May 22 | 4pm

Leveraging Literacy Reading Program Year End Ceremony

Come celebrate with us! Join us as we recognize the students in our after school reading program for their hard work this year.

3024 Farrow Rd, Columbia, SC 29203

Wednesday, May 23

Partner Night at Local Restaurants

Salsarita’s (Five Points, Harbison, Killian Rd, West Columbia) – 15% of Dine-In proceeds go to Salvation Army

Wild Wing Café (Vista) – 10% of proceeds from receipts put in the box between 6pm-8pm go to Salvation Army

Thursday, May 24 | 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Youth Night at the Corps

Join us for a night of fun at our Center for Worship and Service! All youth in the community (ages 4-18) are welcome to participate. There will be games, food and lots of fun!

3024 Farrow Rd, Columbia, SC 29203

Friday, May 25 | 5pm – 8pm

Community Night at the Corps

This is the perfect event for the entire family! Come enjoy a free dinner, games for the kids, fellowship, music and worship.

3024 Farrow Rd, Columbia, SC 29203



Saturday, May 26 | 9am-1pm

Salvation Army at Soda City Market

Soda City is Columbia’s Main Street market focused on your brain, body and belly! It is open every Saturday morning 9AM – 1PM, year-round, rain or shine! The Salvation Army of the Midlands will have the canteen out at the market on May 26. Stop by and say hello!

1300 to 1500 Blocks on Main St. in Downtown Columbia

Saturday, May 26 | 9am-6pm

Serve with The Salvation Army Day!

Interested in giving back to your community? You can volunteer at our Family Store (Downtown or Ballentine location) from 2pm to 4pm to help sort and organize donations. Email Sarah Newcomb at sarah.newcomb@uss.salvationarmy.org to get signed up.

Millwood: 1312 N Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29204 | Ballentine: 1341 Dutch Fork Rd, Irmo, SC 29063

Sunday, May 27 | 5pm

Singspiration Concert at the Corps

Join us for our final event of the week and enjoy music from local church choirs, singers and more!

3024 Farrow Rd, Columbia, SC 29203