Coastal Learns Teams for NCAA Conway Regional

MYRTLE BEACH – The Coastal Carolina baseball team — and a large group of its closest friends — gathered at Handley’s Pub & Grub Monday afternoon to learn what teams will be joining the Chanticleers at the NCAA Conway Regional, held June 1-3 at Springs Brooks Stadium on Coastal’s campus.

The NCAA Championship field was announced on ESPNU and it was revealed that Coastal Carolina will be the #1 seed at the NCAA Conway Regional along with #2 seed Connecticut, #3 seed Washington and #4 seed LIU Brooklyn.

The schedule for the NCAA Conway Regional is as follows:

Friday — June 1

GM1: #2 UCONN vs #3 Washington at Noon (ET)

GM2: #1 Coastal Carolina vs #4 LIU Brooklyn at 6 pm (ET)

Saturday — June 2

GM 3: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2 at Noon (ET)

GM 4: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 1 at 6 pm (ET)

Sunday — June 3

GM 5: Winner Game 3 vs Loser Game 5 at Noon (ET)

GM 6: Winner Game 4 vs Winner Game 5 at 6 pm (ET)

Monday — June 4 (if necessary)

GM 7: Winner Game 6 vs Loser Game 6 TBA

Tickets for the NCAA Conway Regional can be purchased online BY CLICKING HERE or by coming to the CCU Athletics Department Ticket office in Arcadia Hall (office hours are 8:30 am to 5:30 pm). For more information, visit: www.goccusports.com/tickets or call the ticket office at 843-347-8499 locally or toll free at 1-877-424-2687.

TICKET PRICES ALL SESSIONS INDIVIDUAL SESSION

Home Plate Box Seats $75 $15

Teal Seats (Padded) $60 $12

Left Field Box Seats $60 $12

Reserved Teal Seats $50 $10

Standing Room NOT AVAILABLE $10

ABOUT THE FIELD

#1 seed Coastal Carolina (42-17)

The Chanticleers earned a berth to the NCAA field after winning both the Sun Belt regular season and tournament championships. The Chanticleers opened the Sun Belt tournament with convincing wins over UT Arlington and South Alabama. After a tight 3-1 win over South Alabama in the semifinal, Coastal powered its wat to an 11-6 win over Troy, which earned an at-large berth to an NCAA Regional. Coastal is ranked as high as 13th in Baseball American and an RPI of 17th. Not only did Coastal win the Sun Belt going away, but the Chants non-conference strength of schedule was 10th with a record of 23-12 versus the RPI top 100 teams.

Coastal Carolina Baseball Website

#2 seed UCONN (35-20-1)

The Huskies reached the championship game of the American Athletic Conference this past Saturday where they fell 4-3 to East Carolina. UCONN opened the tournament with wins over Cincinnati (6-2) and Wichita State (7-4) before splitting a pair of games against USF to advance to the championship. UCONN finished third in the AAC during the regular season with a 14-10 conference record. Five Huskies secured all-conference honors this season, and freshman infielder Christian Fedko claimed AAC Rookie Position Player of the Year honors.

UCONN Baseball Website

#3 seed Washington (30-23)

Washington just missed out on earning a share of the Pac-12 title for the first time since 1998. The Huskies led Stanford, 5-3, heading into the ninth inning of Saturday’s championship game, but The Cardinal rallied to score three runs to claim the championship outright. Washington finished the regular season third in the Pac-12 with a 20-10 conference record. Washington had won five straight games, including a trio of games over Utah and two straight over Stanford, before falling in the season finale.

Washington Baseball Website

#4 seed LIU Brooklyn (31-24)

The Blackbirds claimed the program’s first-ever Northeast Conference baseball championship this past weekend with an 8-5 victory over Wagner. LIU Brooklyn won three straight games in the conference tournament to secure the title, including a 13-4 win over top-seeded Bryant in the semifinals. Five Blackbirds earned All-NEC honors this season as the LIU Brooklyn went 16-2 in regular season conference matches to finish third in the league standings.

LIU Brooklyn Baseball Website

Coastal Carolina Athletics contributed to this article.