ECPI Family Graduation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A nursing graduation is turning into a family affair at the ECPI Columbia campus.A brother, sister, and father are preparing to become nurses.Michael Capers was the first of the trio to enroll at E-C-P-I University. Shortly after, his father decided to do the same.Seven months later Michael’s sister Michaella, decided to join them.Just a little more than a year after they began, the father and son graduated together Saturday.Michaella wishes she was joining them, but looks forward to cheering them on.And says she’ll soon be joining what they call the “family business” early next year.