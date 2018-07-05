Columbia Police to Host Art Exhibit at First Thursday on Main

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Artwork by the men and women in Blue will take center stage Thursday night.

The Columbia Police Department will help host its’ first Art Exhibit at First Thursday on Main.

According to Columbia Police officials, the art exhibit is in collaboration with Benson Artworks as part of the First Thursday on Main event in July.

The exhibit will include paintings, photography, wood carvings, wall art and crafts created by department employees, retirees, and their families.

WHERE: The Gallery at City Hall, 1737 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

WHEN: Thursday, July 5 from 6 – 9 p.m.

COST: Free Admission