Second victim dies after shooting at West Columbia apartment complex

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- A second victim of a West Columbia apartment complex shooting died Sunday morning.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim as Elzie Mack, Jr., 41, of Gaston.

Mack suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Fisher.

The shooting happened on Thursday (July 5) afternoon at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Glenn Street in West Columbia.

One person died on the scene. Mack and another victim was taken to the hospital.

The West Columbia Police Department investigation is ongoing.