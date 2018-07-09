CIAA announces bid process for 2021 tournament host city

Charlotte, NC (July 9, 2018) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Board of Directors Tournament Sub-Committee has formally launched the bidding process to identify the host location of the annual CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament for 2021.

The sub-committee made bid specifications available this week to prospective tournament hosts and plans to announce the host city in December 2018. The selected city will serve as the official tournament location for a three-year term, from 2021-2023. The CIAA Tournament has been hosted in Charlotte since 2006 and will continue its existing agreement with the city through 2020.

Prospective bid cities are asked to submit a declaration of intent to bid, including a draft budget, hotel rates, and confirmation of adherence to the CIAA’s bid specifications by September 9, 2018. Venues must hold a minimum of 8,000-10,000 fans and host cities or regions must be able to provide at least 6,000 full-service hotel rooms within reasonable proximity to the competition venue.

Claflin University became official members of the CIAA on July 1, 2018.