SC Civil Rights Icon Passes Away

Rock Hill, S.C. (WOLO)– An icon of the civil rights movement in South Carolina has died.

The Robinson Funeral home tells ABC Columbia James Wells died Sunday.

James Wells was a member of the group that came to be known as the Friendship Nine.

The group was arrested in 1961 after a sit in at a whites only lunch counter in Rock Hill.

Wells went on to a successful legal career.

He was 77 years old.