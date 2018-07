Live Coverage: Groups Mark 3 Year Anniversary of Confederate Flag Removal from State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–At the South Carolina State House Tuesday, groups marked the three year anniversary of the removal of the Confederate Flag.The South Carolina Secessionist Party flew the confederate flag on State House grounds, temporarily, to mark the anniversary.ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers was live at the State House. Coverage here.