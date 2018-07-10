Salvation Army Send Off: Local Kids to Camp

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-A group of Midlands kids hit the road Monday morning for summer camp.Since 1974 the Salvation Army has welcomed children to camp Walter Johnson in Denton, North Carolina.The camp describes itself as providing an environment for children to grow, learn and be encouraged while striving to meet spiritual, social, recreational and educational needs.The children’s families are only asked to pay ten dollars, the rest comes from donations, say officials.