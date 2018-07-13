Deputies: 2 Arrested in Armed Robbery, 2 More on the Run

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Deputies have arrested two suspected armed robbers but are looking for two more suspects.Deputies say 25-year-old Shawna Burch and 23-year-old Benjamin Carr, along with two other gunmen, robbed two men at gunpoint, stealing cash.The suspects then forced the victims to drive to one of the stores where they worked, investigators say one man escaped, Deputies say Carr shot the other victim.Burch and Carr are charged with two counts of armed robbery, Carr is also charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.