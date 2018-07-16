Voting this week to name Riverbanks Zoo New Lion Cubs

Crysty Vaughan,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – You’ve till got time to help name the zoo’s newest additions.
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is looking for the community’s help to name their three lion cubs.

Voting is open now to name the 3 female cubs on the zoo’s website.

There are six names to choose from: Amara, Asha, Koda, Kengeza, Bakari and Zari.

You can vote for your favorite names, as well as learn the meaning behind each name.

Voting ends Thursday, July 19, at 5 p.m.

