Clemson’s Kelly Bryant named to O’Brien Award watch list

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced today that Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has been named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List. Bryant is one of 26 players on the list for the award, which annually recognizes the nation’s top college quarterback.

Last season, Bryant was a semifinalist for the award after he completed 262-of-398 passes for 2,802 yards and 13 passing touchdowns in addition to rushing for 665 yards on a team-high 192 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns. The native of Calhoun Falls, S.C., guided the Tigers to 12 wins, including a 38-3 victory against Miami (Fla.) in the ACC Championship Game to secure the program’s third consecutive conference title.

Sixteen semifinalists for the award will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and three finalists will be announced on Monday, Nov. 19. The 2018 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on Thursday, Dec. 6.

The watch list selection is Bryant’s second in as many days, as he was named to the watch list for the 82nd annual Maxwell Award on Monday, along with running back Travis Etienne and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.