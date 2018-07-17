Last Orangeburg inmate who escaped from jail has been arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department announced that the last inmate sought after an escape from a detention center has been caught this morning.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Curtis Green, 20, was taken into custody after authorities arrested Green for attempting a carjacking at 4:30 a.m.

Authorities say Green was arrested about two hours later.

Deputies say Green, along with two other inmates, Christopher Boltin and Tyshon Johnson, both 27, had escaped the Orangeburg County Detention Center on May 19 after assaulting and overpowering a guard.

Boltin and Johnson were captured by police less than six days after the assault.

