Orangeburg Deputies hold Press Conference on Capture of Escaped Inmate

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon Orangeburg Deputies are holding a press conference on the capture of an escaped inmate, on the run for two months.

ABC Columbia has team coverage of the arrest of Curtis Green.

Green was on the run for over two months after escaping from the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center, say deputies.

He was in jail for a murder charge, according to authorities.

You can Watch the press conference live on Facebook.

Previous story:

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department announced that the last inmate sought after an escape from a detention center back in May has been caught.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Curtis Green, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday morning around 6:30am. two hours after he attempted a carjacking.

A press conference is set for 2 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex.

Deputies say Green, along with two other inmates, Christopher Boltin and Tyshon Johnson, both 27, had escaped the Orangeburg County Detention Center on May 19 after assaulting and overpowering a guard. Green has been on the run since the escape.

Boltin and Johnson were captured by police less than six days after the assault.

ABC Columbia will keep you updated as more information becomes available.