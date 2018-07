Lava bomb hits tour boat sending nearly two dozen to hospital

Kilauea, HI (WOLO) — A lava bomb hit a tour boat injuring two dozen people in Hawaii.

The molten rock catapulted into the air, blinding the area with black smoke and flames before ripping through the roof of the boat leaving some tourists with multiple injuries.

The Kilauea volcano has been erupting for more than two months and there are still dangers associated with it.

Andrew Spencer reports.