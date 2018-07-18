Shark Sightings Up

Hilton Head Island, SC (WOLO) — According to The Island Packet swimmers at Hilton Head had to get out of the water, twice Tuesday due to shark sightings.

Shore beach services says there are frequent shark sightings at Hilton Head Island, but experts say there is no reason to worry.

when fins are spotted, they usually belong to a smaller shark, like a blacktip. And just to put things into perspective,

there have been no fatal shark attacks in South Carolina in more than 50 years.