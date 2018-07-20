Clemson in control: Tigers aim to stay on top of ACC

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – In 2011, Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 38-10, winning their first ACC Championship in 20 years. Dabo Swinney’s first conference title as a head coach was just the start of a now seven-year title reign by the Atlantic Division in the league, as either coach’s Tigers or Florida State have won it all ever since.

CU, FSU, and the rest of the division took center stage at The Westin Charlotte Thursday to close out ACC Kickoff, the league’s preseason media days.

While programs like Boston College, Wake Forest, and NC State look to continue closing the gap, the Tigers are resetting their goals. Both the coaches and players are reminding their team that despite taking the last three league crowns, nothing is guaranteed nor given.