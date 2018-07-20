Swinney shares his stance on the power of faith Jul 20, 2018 1:56 AM EDT Greg Brzozowski, CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – While at ACC Kickoff Thursday, Dabo Swinney was asked about the role faith plays in his life, describing the power of belief in his everyday life on and off the field. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Venables receives record extension to stay at Clem... Clemson in control: Tigers aim to stay on top of A... Clemson extends Brad Brownell’s contract Clemson women’s basketball announces non-con...