Columbia Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police need your help finding a man accused of robbing a bank over last Friday.Police say the man stole money from the First Citizens Bank on Garners Ferry Road on Friday.They have released this surveillance image.Officers say no one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.