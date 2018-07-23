Consumer Recall over Salmonella Risk: Ritz Crackers and Bits with Cheese

The maker of Ritz Cracker has announced a voluntary recall.Mondelez International says the recall was announced as a precautionary measure, due to salmonella concerns.The company says they have 16 different products that could potentially be tainted.According to company leaders, Ritz products with cheese contain a whey powder that has been recalled due to the risk.Those products include Ritz Cracker sandwiches with cheddar or cream cheese and Ritz Bits.The affected products have expiration dates of January 14 to April 13 of 20-19.They say no cases of the bacteria have been reported.