Escaped Inmate back in Custody at Wateree Correctional

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– In Sumter County, an inmate is back in custody after escaping Monday morning.Authorities say 24-year-old Brandon Jones escaped from the Wateree Correctional Institute in Rembert.

Jones had been sentenced to five years for non-violent second degree burglary, say officials.

Authorities brought him back into custody Monday, less than an hour after sending out the alert that he had escaped.