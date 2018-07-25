GoldFish snack recalled

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For the second day in a row a popular snack is being recalled over salmonella concerns.

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling some of its Goldfish crackers.

The four types effected are: Flavor Blasted Extra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Extra Cheddar and Goldfish mix extra Cheddar and Pretzel.

No related illnesses have been reported.

Some Ritz crackers products have also been voluntarily recalled due to a similar issue.