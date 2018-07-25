New Gamecocks impress at SC Pro Am Wednesday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — TJ Moss and Tre Campbell gave Carolina fans a little glimpse of what’s to come this season at the South Carolina Pro Am Wednesday night.
Moss scored 37 points, going 8/11 from 3, while Georgetown transfer Tre Campbell put in 22 points and notched 5 assists.
Moss and Campbell team, Knight’s Concrete fell to Bernie’s Chicken, 105-98.
The Pro Am continues this weekend with the following schedule:
SATURDAY, JULY 28
2:30 PM Jets vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars
3:45 PM Leevy’s vs. Bernie’s Chicken
5:00 PM PASCO vs. Knights Concrete
SUNDAY, JULY 29 (CHAMPIONSHIP)
2:30 PM 5TH PLACE vs 6TH PLACE
3:45 PM 4TH PLACE vs. 3RD PLACE
5:00 PM 2ND PLACE vs. 1ST PLACE