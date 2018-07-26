Deshaun Watson returns to Texans training camp after injury

By: Brock Watson

Former Clemson and current Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, returned to football after suffering from a season ending injury last season.

The new Houston Texans quarterback was putting together one of the best rookie campaigns the NFL has seen in recent history until Week 9 when he tore his ACL in practice. The injury sidelined Deshaun for the rest of the season and his absence was noticeable to the Texans offense for the second half of the season. In just six starts Watson recorded 1,699 passing yards, 269 rushing yards, and a total of 21 touchdowns.

Needless to say the Texans organization is happy to see Deshaun back on the gridiron.