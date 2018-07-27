Damiere Byrd fighting for chance with Panthers

Mike Gillespie,

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — All former Gamecock Damiere Byrd wants is a shot.

A full season with the Carolina Panthers isn’t much to ask for, after all, Byrd is coming off a season hampered by two injuries.

The five-foot-nine speedy wideout had a career-high two touchdowns last season, but suffered injuries on two separate occasions: he broke his arm in week four then suffered a season-ending leg injury in week 16. But he’s now using those injuries as motivation to grab that last wide receiver spot on the Panthers roster.

