‘Guardians of the Night K9 5K’ benefits K9 Officers in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– K9 officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are getting a little help from those who laced up their tennis shoes Saturday.

The departments four legged Deputies were ready for action during the “Guardian’s of the Night” K9 5k.

The annual event raises money for the K9 members of the Sheriff’s Department.

The K9 5K got underway Saturday evening at the Village at Sandhill.