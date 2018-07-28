Second Teen Suspect Accused in robbery, attempted murder, turns self in to Deputies

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)–A second suspect accused in the kidnapping and attempted murder of three teens, has turned himself in to authorities.

Sumter Sheriff’s Deputies say 17 year old De’Quan Fullard turned himself in Saturday.

Deputies say Fullard, along with 18-year-old Tyrese Rose-Frierson face 11 charges including kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted murder for the early Wednesday morning incident. The two are expected to be in bond court Sunday.

According to officials, Fullard and Frierson forced three teenage victims to strip, then forced two of them into the trunk of a car, a 3rd into the backseat and then left them along narrow paved road in the County.

According to an incident report, deputies say the three teenaged victims said that a female acquaintance had invited them to a Narrow Paved Road residence for a get together.

However, when they arrived, they told deputies two men jumped from behind bushes with handguns and

forced them to remove their clothes.

The suspects then reportedly tried to force the three victims into the vehicle’s trunk but there was only room for two.

Deputies say the other victim was forced into the rear seat and the suspects drove to a dirt road and let them out.

The three victims fled into the woods and the suspects reportedly fired four shots into the air and drove away, say deputies.

The victims found their way to a nearby home and were able to notify authorities, say deputies.

The vehicle was recovered.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for the latest updates on this developing story on air and on-line.