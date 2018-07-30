Guardians of the Night K9 5K in Richland County Benefited K-9 Unit

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The K-9 Unit with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is benefiting, thanks to volunteers who laced up their shoes over the weekend.Check out these four legged deputies who were ready for action during Saturday’s “Guardian’s of the Night” K9 5K.The annual event raised money for the K-9 members of the Sheriff’s Department.And many say they were happy to do their part.The event took place at the Village at Sandhill.