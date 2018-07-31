3D printed plastic guns could become legal Wednesday

Washington, DC (WOLO) — There are only a few hours left before the legal printing of 3D guns.

starting Wednesday, it will be legal for a Texas non profit to publish instructions online for anyone to download, and then use to print a 3D weapon.

Supporters say these files are protected by free speech. Gun control advocates argue the plastic guns will be untraceable and will easily land in the hands of criminals.

At least 8 states are suing the trump administration and asking the courts to intervene and block the release of these blueprints.

