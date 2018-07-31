Registration Open for Columbia’s Fall Adult Sports Leagues

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for some softball?

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for coed adult kickball league, and the men’s and coed softball leagues.

According to the City Parks Department, the registration information includes:

Adult Coed Kickball (Competitive and Non Competitive leagues)

AGES: 18 and older

FEE: $300 per team

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Aug. 3

SEASON: 6-9 p.m. on Mondays or Wednesdays beginning Aug. 20 at Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Dr.

Adult Softball (Men’s and Coed leagues)

AGES: 18 and older

FEE: $300 per team

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Aug. 3

SEASON: Men’s League play will be held on Tuesdays beginning Aug. 21 at T. S. Martin Park, 1810 Germany St.; Coed League play will be held on Sundays beginning Aug. 26 at Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Dr.

Registration forms are available online on the “Adult Sports” page at www.ColumbiaSC.net/parks-recreation.

Registration forms are also available at any City recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office located at 1111 Recreation Drive, Columbia, SC 29201. Image courtesy City of Columbia