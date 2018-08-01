Clemson to hold Football Fan Day Aug. 12

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson will hold its annual Football Fan Day on Sunday, Aug. 12 in Memorial Stadium. All Clemson players and Head Coach Dabo Swinney will be available for autographs beginning at 2:30 p.m. The session will last for two and a half hours and end promptly at 5 p.m.

Fans will be allowed to enter through gates 1, 5, 9, 10 and 13. Autograph books will be available for the first 5,000 fans 18 years of age or younger. Football posters will also be available at all gates. The Ticket Office and IPTAY Office will be open from 1:30-3:00 p.m. for those wishing to purchase tickets or for those with questions concerning their donation or parking.

The National Championship Trophy, ACC Championship Trophy and Palmetto Bowl Trophy will be available for fan photos.

Coca-Cola will provide free water and soft drinks for attendees. Concessions and novelties will also be available for purchase.

The Clemson vs. Miami ACC Championship Game will play on Pawvision for fans to enjoy inside the stadium.

Clemson players will be positioned on the concourse level throughout the stadium. There will be separate lines for each position. Please note autographs are limited to one item per player.

Recommended Entry Points for Each Position

Running Backs: Gate 13

Offensive Line: Gate 1

Wide Receivers: Gate 1

Quarterbacks: Gate 13

Defensive Line: Gate 9

Linebackers: Gate 5

Defensive Backs / Safeties: Gate 5

Special Teams: Gate 9

Coach Swinney: Gate 10 (Visitors Tunnel)

The Tiger: Gate 9

Lines will be monitored by event staff and will be cut-off at appropriate times. It is important for fans to realize that it is very difficult to get all of their favorite players’ autographs in the two and a half hour limit.

Free public parking is available in Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, Jervey Meadows, Lot 10, McFadden, Lot 3A, and East Beach. ADA parking is available with a state-issued permits at Lot C-7 (North Stadium Lot).

Ongoing construction on Walter T. Cox Blvd (Hwy 93) could impact your arrival to campus. More information on the exact status of Hwy 93 will be forthcoming. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be patient, as the full traffic and parking plan utilized during regular season games will not be in effect.