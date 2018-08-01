Street in Lexington reopens after closure due to compromised pond dam

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, Lexington Police announced that the 100 Block of Glynway Avenue has reopened.The area was closed Tuesday after a pond dam was compromised at the Church Street Commons Neighborhood.

According to Lexington Police, South Church Street was closed Tuesday between Roberts Street and Gibson Road. Authorities say they were worried about the safety of the road because of a comprised pond dam in the Church Street Commons neighborhood.

According to a post on twitter, officials say the Utilities Department worked to drain the pond in hopes of alleviating pressure.

The road is now open to traffic.