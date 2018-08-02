A’ja Wilson named WNBA Rookie of the Month

NEW YORK – Las Vegas Aces center and former Gamecock A’ja Wilson was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for games played in July. She earned the honor for the second month in a row.

Wilson, a 2018 WNBA All-Star, averaged rookie highs of 18.5 points (ninth in the WNBA), 8.0 rebounds (sixth) and 2.38 blocked shots (second) in eight games in July. She helped the Aces post a 6-2 record for the month, the third-best mark in the WNBA.

The No. 1 overall pick in WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm scored in double figures in all eight games and recorded three point-rebound double-doubles. On July 7, Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 94-90 home win over the Connecticut Sun – the second of four straight victories for Las Vegas.

Wilson’s other highlights in July included:

• July 5 vs. Chicago: Scored 24 points and blocked a career-high seven shots in an 84-80 win over the Sky.

• July 13 @ Minnesota: Contributed 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in an 85-77 victory against the Lynx.

• July 19 @ Phoenix: Tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in an 85-82 win over the Mercury.

For the season, Wilson leads rookies with 20.0 points (tied for sixth in the WNBA), 8.6 rebounds (third) and 1.76 blocks (fifth). Behind Wilson, the Aces (12-13) have won seven of their last nine games to move within 1½ games of the seventh- and eighth-place teams in the WNBA standings. Las Vegas hosts Phoenix tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

The 2018 WNBA regular season continues through Aug. 19 and the playoffs begin on Aug. 21. For more information on the WNBA and game tickets, fans may visit wnba.com.