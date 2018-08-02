A’ja Wilson signs contract to play overseas

LAS VEGAS (WOLO) — Former Gamecock and Heathwood Hall great A’ja Wilson signed a contract to play overseason, a source told ABC Columbia Thursday.

Wilson, who currently plays in the WNBA for the Las Vegas Aces, inked a four-month deal with Team Shanxi in China and will begin the contract in October.

Wilson just earned a second-straight WNBA Rookie of the Month honor on Wednesday after averaging rookie highs of 18.5 points (ninth in the WNBA), 8.0 rebounds (sixth) and 2.38 blocked shots (second) in eight games in July.

She’ll play overseas then return in time to train for the WNBA season.