Clemson debuts at No. 2 in Coaches Poll

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will enter the 2018 campaign ranked No. 2 in the nation, according to the preseason Coaches Poll released by USA Today on Thursday.

The ranking marks Clemson’s third consecutive Top 5 preseason Coaches Poll ranking in the last three years, a first in program history. The Tigers have exceeded their preseason Coaches Poll ranking in each of the last seven seasons.

YEAR PRESEASON RANK

(COACHES POLL) POSTSEASON RANK

(COACHES POLL) 2011 NR 22 2012 14 9 2013 8 7 2014 16 15 2015 12 2 2016 2 1 2017 5 4 2018 2 TBD

The 2018 squad joins the 1982 (No. 9), 1984 (8), 1988 (4), 2008 (9), 2013 (8), 2016 (2) and 2017 (5) squads as one of eight Clemson teams to enter the year in the Coaches Poll preseason Top 10.

Clemson opens the season at Memorial Stadium against Furman on Saturday, Sept. 1. A select number of single-game tickets for the 2018 season remain available by visiting ClemsonTigers.com or calling 1-800 CLEMSON.