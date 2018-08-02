Health Minute: Healthier Sugar Diet Aug 2, 2018 12:08 AM EDT Rochelle Dean, Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are looking to eat healthier experts say you don’t need to cut out sugar completely to be healthy. In this health minute, Mary Moloney has some “sweet” advice on eating better. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Former waitress apologizes for stealing 20 years l... Father confronts naked accused child molester Emergency personnel needed in Lexington County Correctional Officers Get a Raise, Dept. of Correc...