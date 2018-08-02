Health Minute: Healthier Sugar Diet

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are looking to eat healthier experts say you don’t need to cut out sugar completely to be healthy.

In this health minute, Mary Moloney has some “sweet” advice on eating better.

Share

Related

Former waitress apologizes for stealing 20 years l...
Father confronts naked accused child molester
Emergency personnel needed in Lexington County
Correctional Officers Get a Raise, Dept. of Correc...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android