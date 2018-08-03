Spring Valley, USC great PJ Dozier expected to sign deal with Celtics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock PJ Dozier agreed to terms with the Boston Celtics on a two-way deal Friday.

According to a source, the contract has not been signed yet, but both sides expect the deal to be inked soon.

Last year, the Spring Valley star had a two-way deal with Oklahoma City, where he played three minutes in two games with the Thunder and spent the majority of the season with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He averaged close to 13 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in the G-League.

Per the terms of the contract, Dozier can spend up to 45 days with the Celtics, but he’ll play the remaining time with the Maine Red Claws.