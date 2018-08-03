Spring Valley, USC great PJ Dozier expected to sign deal with Celtics

Mike Gillespie,

Oklahoma City Thunder guard PJ Dozier, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 106-81. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock PJ Dozier agreed to terms with the Boston Celtics on a two-way deal Friday.

According to a source, the contract has not been signed yet, but both sides expect the deal to be inked soon.

Last year, the Spring Valley star had a two-way deal with Oklahoma City, where he played three minutes in two games with the Thunder and spent the majority of the season with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He averaged close to 13 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in the G-League.

Per the terms of the contract, Dozier can spend up to 45 days with the Celtics, but he’ll play the remaining time with the Maine Red Claws.

