Orangeburg Co. Deputies are investigating a suspicious death

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)- Investigators are looking into a suspicious death that happened Friday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. a caller reported seeing an individual on the ground in a driveway near the junction of Joe Jeffords Highway and Pineland Street, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators arrived and find a male lying beside on overturned moped in the driveway, according to Ravenell.

The man’s identity nor a cause of death had been determined. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy expected to take place this weekend to determine an exact cause of death.

More details will be released as they become available.