Clemson’s quarterback battle far from settled

For the first time since 2014, Clemson finds itself in a quarterback battle this offseason. Kelly Bryant led the Tigers to a 12-2 record last year, including the Tigers third-straight ACC Championship, but freshman Trevor Lawrence enters Clemson as the all-time leading passer in Georgia high school history, breaking former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson’s record. Dabo says Bryant will get the start week one, but make no mistake, this battle is far from over.